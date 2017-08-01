FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athenahealth to conduct strategic review
August 1, 2017

Athenahealth to conduct strategic review

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Healthcare software provider athenahealth Inc said on Tuesday it would conduct a strategic review of its operations, more than two months after investor Elliott Management said it planned to push operational and strategic changes at the company.

The company said the review takes into account the input of athenahealth shareholders representing a significant majority of outstanding shares.

Hedge fund Elliott Management disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in the company in May. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

