April 28 (Reuters) - Athersys Inc said its experimental stem-cell therapy for treating an inflammatory bowel disease failed to show any benefit in patients in a mid-stage trial.

The trial, conducted by Athersys’s partner Pfizer Inc , did not show a statistically significant reduction in the severity of the disease and rectal bleeding as compared to placebo. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)