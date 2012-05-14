FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Athi River Q1 pretax profit up 17 pct
May 14, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

Kenya's Athi River Q1 pretax profit up 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 14 (Reuters) - Kenya’s second-largest cement firm Athi River Mining posted a 17 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profit to 396 million shillings ($4.7 million), helped by higher production and growing demand for cement for infrastructure projects.

The cement manufacturer, whose turnover jumped 61 percent to 2.7 billion shillings for the three months ended March, said on Monday it would recommend a share split of five for every one ordinary share and a name change to ‘ARM Cement Limited’ at an annual general meeting scheduled for July 24.

Its earnings per share rose to 10.40 shillings from 8.90 shillings in the same period in 2011.

At 0910 GMT, its shares were up 1.5 percent at 201 shillings.

The company said in March it planned to raise $50 million, equivalent to 13.6 percent of its total equity, through a six-year convertible loan from Africa Finance Corp this year to finance expansion of its clinker and cement plants.

$1 = 83.6250 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Mark Potter

