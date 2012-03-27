UPDATE 1-Kenyan Athi River's profit up, to borrow $50 mln

* 2011 pretax profit rises 23 pct to 1.36 mln shillings

NAIROBI, March 27 (Reuters) - Kenyan cement firm Athi River Mining increased its 2011 profit by 23 percent and plans to raise $50 million through a convertible loan this year to finance expansion, its Chief Executive said on Tuesday.

Ranked the second-biggest cement manufacturer in the country, the firm said its pretax profit rose to 1.36 billion shillings ($16.4 mln) from 1.11 billion in 2010, helped by expansion of its clinker plant, which boosted production.

“Cement sales increased by 72 percent on commissioning of increased capacity which came on stream in late 2010,” said Chief Executive Pradeep Paunrana in a press briefing.

“In order to support the company’s continuing expansion initiatives across east and southern Africa, the company is raising a further $50 million through a convertible instrument.”

The loan, which will fund expansion of its clinker and cement plants, will be financed by Africa Finance Corp, Athi River said, with a six-year tenure.

The amount would be equivalent to 13.6 percent of the total equity of the company, if it were to be converted.

The firm said its turnover rose 37 percent to 8.2 billion shillings during the year under review.

Paunrana said the firm had recorded strong growth in turnover in the first two month of this year and expected infrastructure growth in the region to increase demand for cement this year

A presidential election expected by March in Kenya, its main market, could affect sales in the last quarter, he added.

Earnings per share rose to 11.60 shillings from 10.90 shillings in 2010. It recommended a dividend of 2.0 shillings per share, up from 1.75 the previous year. ($1 = 83.1250 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Writing by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David Holmes)