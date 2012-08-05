FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-Kenyan Kemboi regains steeplechase title
August 5, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Athletics-Kenyan Kemboi regains steeplechase title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ezekiel Kemboi regained his Olympic men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase title on Sunday to extend Kenya’s dominance in the race.

Kemboi, the 2004 champion, made the most of defending champion and compatriot Brimin Kipruto falling on the penultimate lap to sprint clear and win in eight minutes, 18.56 seconds.

Frenchman Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad took silver and Kenya’s Abel Mutai won bronze. Kipruto recovered from his fall to finish fifth.

Kenya, who swept the medals in 2008, have won men’s steeplechase gold at every Games since 1984. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ed Osmond)

