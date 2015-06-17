FACTBOX-Athletics-Reaction to death of Australian athlete Ron Clarke

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Reaction to the death on Wednesday of Australian distance running great Ron Clarke, who was 78:

“One of the greatest runners in history, who inspired a generation after him.”

Ray Flynn, Irish former middle distance runner and athlete’s agent.

“I just heard that Ron Clarke passed away today in Australia. He was a true friend and competitor. We met on and off the track for many years. RIP Ron Clarke. I will never forget you. Creator bless your journey. Billy.”

Billy Mills, native American who beat Clarke to 10,000 metres gold at the 1964 Olympics.

“He leaves behind the inspiration more than anything, he was a real iconic athlete with a real passion for the Gold Coast and the Australian life.”

Sally Pearson, Olympic hurdles champion, fellow Gold Coast resident and captain of the Australian athletics team.

“Ron will forever be a legend of our sport and we are grateful for his extensive contribution to the sport of athletics, as well as to public service during a life that should be celebrated.”

David Grace, Athletics Australia president

“He didn’t just break world records, he put them into another hemisphere.”

Steve Moneghetti, Australian former distance runner

“It was Ron Clarke’s sportsmanship that defined his running career.”

Tony Abbott, Australian Prime Minister

“Ron Clarke embodied the true spirit of Australian sport. He was a champion, one of the greatest in his fields, but in rare defeat he also demonstrated dignity and courage.”

John Wylie, Australian Sports Commission chairman

“Ron was a great man. His contribution to athletics was enormous. He was also a wonderful contributor to public health through lifestyle programs and gymnasiums and the communities in which he lived. Ron will be greatly missed.”

Herb Elliott, 1,500 metres champion at 1960 Olympics.

“Ron Clarke was not only known as a world class athlete but a man who contributed enormously to the community.”

John Bertrand, chairman of the Sport Australia Hall of Fame