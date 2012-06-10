FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Bolt unhurt after minor car accident-report
June 10, 2012

Athletics-Bolt unhurt after minor car accident-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Jamaica’s 100 metres world record holder and Olympic champion Usain Bolt was involved in a minor car accident near his home early on Sunday but escaped without injury, the Gleaner newspaper reported.

The paper said it understood the accident happened after a party and compatriot and sprint rival Asafa Powell was also present, but in another car.

Bolt and Powell both ran in the Diamond League meet in Oslo on Thursday and are now preparing for the national trials at the end of June.

Bolt won the Oslo race in 9.79 seconds, colliding with a flower girl after he crossed the line, with Powell second with his best time of the season in 9.85.

Three years ago, Bolt suffered minor injuries when he crashed his sports car on the outskirts of the Jamaican capital Kingston. He injured his left foot as he stepped out of the car and was treated at a nearby hospital. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)

