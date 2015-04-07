Athletics-Bolt to compete in next month's World Relays

April 7 (Reuters) - Usain Bolt will compete in next month’s IAAF World Relays in the Bahamas, the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association said on Tuesday.

The May 2-3 competition, which will be held in Nassau, is the newest addition to the IAAF’s global events and will feature over 600 athletes in five relay disciplines and the distance medley relay for both men and women.

“I am happy to be part of the Jamaican team. I am fit, healthy and ready to run,” Bolt said in a statement.

“I hear the meet was a lot of fun last year and there was a great atmosphere. Jamaica has a long and successful tradition in relays and when we put on our colours we always do our best to make the country proud.”

The event will serve as a qualifying competition for the 2016 Olympic Games.

Bolt was part of the Jamaica 4x100 metres relay team that won gold medals in London and Beijing and he has also featured in three world championship winning teams in the same event.

The Jamaican won gold medal in 100 and 200 metres at both those Olympics and he currently holds the Olympic and world records in both 100 and 200 metres.