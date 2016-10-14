Athletics-Racers Grand Prix will be my last race in Jamaica, says Bolt

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Jamaica's Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt will run his last race on home soil at next year's Racers Grand Prix, he said on Friday.

The 30-year-old will compete in next year's world championships in London before retiring from the sport having won nine Olympic gold medals.

"The Racers Grand Prix will be my last race in Jamaica people, it will be the last time I run in Jamaica," Bolt told Television Jamaica's "Smile Jamaica" morning magazine programme. (Editing by Ed Osmond)