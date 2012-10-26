FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Farah and Ennis named Britain's athletes of year
October 26, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Athletics-Farah and Ennis named Britain's athletes of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Olympic champions Mo Farah and Jessica Ennis were named athletes of year by the British Athletics Writers’ Association on Friday.

Farah did the distance double, winning the 10,000 and 5,000 men’s metres titles at London 2012 while Ennis won the women’s heptathlon gold for the host nation.

Farah won the first of his gold medals on the same night Ennis clinched the heptathlon title and long-jumper Greg Rutherford, who was runner-up to Farah in the men’s category, also won gold.

Christine Ohuruogu was runner-up to Ennis in the vote after winning a silver medal over 400 at the London Games. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)

