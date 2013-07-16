FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics-Briton Dobriskey pulls out of world championships
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 16, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

Athletics-Briton Dobriskey pulls out of world championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - British 1,500 metres runner Lisa Dobriskey has pulled out of next month’s world championships in Moscow due to a leg injury, she said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, a silver medallist at the 2009 world championships in Berlin and finalist at last year’s London Olympics, said via her Twitter account that her season was over after suffering the injury in the British trials at the weekend.

“Sadly, the scan picked up a grade three tear so I have no choice but to end my season here,” said Dobriskey, who has not featured among the best performances in an injury-hampered season.

Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.