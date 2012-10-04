FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Olympics News
October 4, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Athletics-Games golden girl Ennis named European athlete of 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis has been named the women’s European athlete of 2012, European Athletics said in a statement on Thursday.

Briton Ennis, whose image adorned posters promoting the London Games, fell narrowly short of the 7,000 point barrier while claiming the gold medal.

She still notched 6,955 points and became the second woman only to score more than 6,900 points twice in the same year after American world record holder Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1988. (Reporting by Tom Pilcher; Editing by John Mehaffey)

