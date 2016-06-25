FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics-Ohuruogu withdraws from British Olympic trials
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
June 25, 2016 / 1:31 PM / a year ago

Athletics-Ohuruogu withdraws from British Olympic trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Former world and Olympic 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu withdrew from the British Olympic trials in Birmingham on Saturday because of illness.

“Sorry guys, won’t be running today, I have been fighting a virus and not yet ready to resume racing,” the 32-year-old said on Twitter.

The British Championships double as the trials for the Rio Games in August.

Ohuruogu won gold at the 2008 Beijing Games and silver four years ago in London. She was world champion in 2007 and 2013.

She finished seventh at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on June 5, with compatriots Seren Bundy-Davies fourth and Anyika Onuora fifth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.