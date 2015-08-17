FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Athletics-Cakir-Alptekin stripped of Olympic gold for doping
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 17, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Athletics-Cakir-Alptekin stripped of Olympic gold for doping

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Brian Homewood
    BERNE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's Asli Cakir-Alptekin has
been stripped of the 2012 Olympic women's 1,500 metres gold
medal and banned for eight years for a doping offence, the Court
of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday.
    CAS said "abnormal values" were found in blood samples
collected from the athlete between July 2010 and October 2012.
    Although Cakir was cleared of doping violations by the
Turkish Athletics Federation in December 2013, the International
Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) disagreed with the
ruling and referred the case to CAS.
    Monday's announcement followed a negotiated settlement
between the IAAF, the Turkish federation and the athlete, CAS
said.
    Cakir, 29, had already served a two-year suspension in 2004
after a positive dope test at the world junior championships. 
    "All competitive results obtained by the athlete from 29
July 2010 onwards are disqualified and all related titles,
awards, medals, points and appearance money are forfeited," said
CAS.
    "This includes in particular the Olympic gold medal won in
London in 2012 and the gold medal won at the European
championships in the same year." 

 (Editing by Tony Jimenez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.