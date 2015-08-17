FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics-Cakir-Alptekin stripped of Olympic 1,500 gold for doping
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 17, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Athletics-Cakir-Alptekin stripped of Olympic 1,500 gold for doping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERNE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Turkish athlete Asli
Cakir-Alptekin has been stripped of the 2012 Olympic women's
1,500 metres gold medal for doping and banned for eight years,
the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday.
    CAS said the ruling related to "abnormal values  found  in 
blood samples collected from the athlete between July  2010  and
 October 2012". It said that all competitive results obtained by
her since July 29, 2010, had been disqualified including the
Olympic Games 1,500 metres final in London.
    
    
    

 (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison
Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.