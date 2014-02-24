FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Jamaican Campbell-Brown cleared by CAS
February 24, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Athletics-Jamaican Campbell-Brown cleared by CAS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINGSTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell-Brown has been cleared to resume her career by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), her American-based lawyer Howard Jacobs said on Monday.

The twice Olympic 200 metres champion was suspended by her country’s national federation last year following a positive test for a banned diuretic.

“I can confirm that Veronica Campbell-Brown has been cleared by CAS,” Jacobs told Reuters by email.

“All of her past results have been reinstated and she is free to compete effective immediately,” he said, adding that Campbell-Brown intended to compete at the upcoming world indoor championships. (Reporting by Kayon Raynor, Editing by Ed Osmond)

