FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics-Jamaican sprinter Campbell-Brown suspended - JAAA
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
June 18, 2013 / 8:07 PM / in 4 years

Athletics-Jamaican sprinter Campbell-Brown suspended - JAAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINGSTON, Jamaica, June 18 (Reuters) - Jamaica’s twice Olympic 200 metres champion Veronica Campbell-Brown has been suspended from competition following a positive test for a banned diuretic at an athletics meeting last month.

“The Jamaican Athletics Administrative Association can now confirm that a case concerning Mrs Veronica Campbell-Brown is currently ongoing,” the Jamaican governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

“She has been provisionally suspended from competition awaiting the outcome of a disciplinary panel that will be empanelled to hear this case.”

Reporting by John Mehaffey, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.