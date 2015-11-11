Athletics-Former IAAF boss Diack resigns as honorary IOC member-IOC

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Former world athletics (IAAF) president Lamine Diack has resigned as honorary member of the International Olympic Committee following the launch of a formal investigation against the Senegalese for suspected corruption and money-laundering, the IOC said on Wednesday.

Diack, who was provisionally suspended by the IOC on Tuesday, is alleged to have received over one million euros in bribes in 2011 to cover up positive doping tests of Russian athletes. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)