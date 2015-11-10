FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-IOC suspend Diack, urges action against doping offenders
November 10, 2015

Athletics-IOC suspend Diack, urges action against doping offenders

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday provisionally suspended former IAAF president Lamine Diack and urged the athletics world governing body to initiate disciplinary procedures against Olympic athletes found to have violated doping rules in a World Anti-Doping Agency report.

The IOC said athletes, coaches or officials who were mentioned in WADA’s Independent Commission report issued on Monday and were proven to have violated doping rules would be punished and would be stripped of any medals. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)

