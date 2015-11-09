FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-WADA commission recommends banning of Russian athletes
November 9, 2015

Athletics-WADA commission recommends banning of Russian athletes

Brian Homewood

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The independent commission set up by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has recommended that the Russian Athletics Federation be banned from the sport after widespread doping offences and systematic failures.

The commission’s report, published on Monday, “identified systemic failures within the IAAF and Russia” that prevent or diminish the possibility of an effective anti-doping programme.

Such a ban, if adopted by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) would prevent Russian athletes taking part in any IAAF-sanctioned events such as the Olympic Games and world and European championships.

