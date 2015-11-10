FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow lab closed after doping report - head of Russian anti-doping agency
November 10, 2015

Moscow lab closed after doping report - head of Russian anti-doping agency

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A Moscow laboratory used for doping tests has stopped operating after it was closed by the World Anti-Doping Agency, the head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency Nikita Kamaev said on Tuesday.

Kamaev also said that there were question marks about the credibility of the sources used in a report commissioned by WADA because they included sports people who had failed doping tests.

He said that Russia was on the path to cleaning up sport, responding to the report’s allegations of widespread doping by Russian athletes. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Christian Lowe, writing by Jason Bush)

