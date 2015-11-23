Russian minister says met IAAF's Coe over sports doping allegations - R-Sport

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Monday he had met Sebastian Coe, the head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), to discuss doping allegations against Russian athletes, R-Sport reported.

Mutko said a first meeting of an IAAF commission looking into the issue with Russian officials would take place in December.

He also said it was possible that the second part of a report by a commission from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) would also single Russia out for criticism, but said Russia was “legally” ready for such an eventuality. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)