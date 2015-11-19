Russia says ready to draw up road map to solve anti-doping problems - Interfax

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday his ministry was ready to draw up a road map with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to resolve his country’s doping problems in athletics, the Interfax news agency reported.

“What are the problems? How can we solve them? We shall discuss this in the near future and will draw up some kind of a ‘road map’ with WADA and try to implement it promptly,” the agency cited Mutko as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)