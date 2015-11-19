FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says ready to draw up road map to solve anti-doping problems - Interfax
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
November 19, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says ready to draw up road map to solve anti-doping problems - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday his ministry was ready to draw up a road map with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to resolve his country’s doping problems in athletics, the Interfax news agency reported.

“What are the problems? How can we solve them? We shall discuss this in the near future and will draw up some kind of a ‘road map’ with WADA and try to implement it promptly,” the agency cited Mutko as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.