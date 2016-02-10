FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle says to end IAAF partnership amid athletics scandal
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 10, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

Nestle says to end IAAF partnership amid athletics scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Swiss food giant Nestle has opted to end its partnership with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) because of the scandal surrounding the sport, the company said on Wednesday.

“This decision was taken in light of negative publicity associated with allegations of corruption and doping in sport made against the IAAF,” Nestle said in an emailed statement.

“We believe this could negatively impact our reputation and image and will therefore terminate our existing agreement with the IAAF, established in 2012.”

Nestle had a partnership with the IAAF Kids Athletics programme.

The news was reported earlier by The Guardian.

An independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has stated in a report that “corruption was embedded” at the IAAF.

German sportswear company Adidas AG is to end its sponsorship deal IAAF almost four years early , the BBC reported last month. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.