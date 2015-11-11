Putin says Russia needs own investigation into doping allegations

SOCHI, Russia, Nov 11 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia needed to conduct its own investigation into allegations its athletes had systematically taken performance-enhancing substances and that someone needed to take personal responsibility for the problem.

Putin, in his first comments since an independent commission from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) levelled its accusations, said Russia needed to cooperate with international organisations looking into the issue as openly as it could. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin in Sochi and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Editing by Andrew Osborn)