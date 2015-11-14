Russian anti-doping agency says will continue work even if violating WADA rules

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said on Saturday it would continue to operate even if it was found to be breaking the rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

“In the event that a decision is made about non-compliance, RUSADA has the right and obligation to continue its activities and take all necessary measures to comply with the WADA requirements and recommendations,” the agency said in a statement.

WADA is due to make a final decision on the matter at a meeting of its founders’ council in Colorado Springs on Nov. 18. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by John Stonestreet)