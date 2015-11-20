CORRECTED-IOC chief says Russia gave assurances it will sanction doping offenders

(Corrects Bach’s title in first para)

PRAGUE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Olympic Committee has given assurances that coaches, athletes and personnel involved in doping will be sanctioned, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on Friday.

Russia has announced a three-month road map to clean up its athletics after the suspension of its athletes due to allegations of widespread and state-sponsored doping, with the nation’s Olympic Committee leading efforts to ensure honest athletes can compete at the 2016 Olympics. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Angus MacSwan)