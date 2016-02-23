FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics chief says Russia must qualify for Rio Games by June - R-Sport
February 23, 2016 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Athletics chief says Russia must qualify for Rio Games by June - R-Sport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Athletics Federation (ARAF) newly-elected president Dmitry Shlyakhtin stands up as he leaves a news conference following a meeting held to hear reports and elect new officials of ARAF in Moscow, Russia, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian athletes will be unable to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games if a ban on their participation is not lifted by June, the head of the Russian Athletics Federation (VFLA) was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“We believe, that our team will perform at the Olympics ... but we understand that there is a point of no return. That is June,” R-Sport, the sports arm of the RIA news agency, quoted VLFA Head Dmitry Shlyakhtin as saying.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by John Stonestreet

