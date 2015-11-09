Kremlin says stands by denials in Russian athletics doping scandal

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin stands by previous denials made by the Russia’s sports ministry over allegations of widespread doping in Russian athletics, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

An international anti-doping commission recommended on Monday that Russia’s Athletics Federation be banned from the sport over the doping scandal - a move that could see the powerhouse Russian team excluded from next year’s Rio Olympics. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)