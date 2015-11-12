FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss anti-doping lab says it obeyed rules when destroying samples
November 12, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss anti-doping lab says it obeyed rules when destroying samples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A Swiss laboratory named in a World Anti-Doping Agency report that alleged a state-sponsored drugs culture in Russian athletics said on Thursday it had not done anything wrong and had destroyed samples in line with the world body’s rules.

The Swiss doping analysis laboratory, known by its French initials LAD, said in a statement that the Lausanne hospital where it is based would carry out an audit to shed full light on the matter. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Ralph Boulton)

