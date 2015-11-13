FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World anti-doping agency committee decides Russian anti-doping agency breaking WADA rules - Russian agencies
#Olympics News
November 13, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

World anti-doping agency committee decides Russian anti-doping agency breaking WADA rules - Russian agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has decided that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is not in compliance with WADA rules, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, citing an adviser to the Minister of Sport.

“After the report of the independent commission, which exposed significant violations in the work of RUSADA, WADA asked for explanations from the Russian anti-doping service. RUSADA did this a few days ago, but they, evidently, didn’t satisfy the world anti-doping organisation,” TASS cited the adviser, Natalia Zhelanova, as saying.

Zhelanova also said that a final decision on the matter would be taken by a meeting of WADA’s founders’ council in Colorado Springs on Nov. 18, TASS reported. (Reporting By Jason Bush; editing by Ralph Boulton)

