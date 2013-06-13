FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Bolt streaks to 200 win in Bislett Diamond League
June 13, 2013 / 8:16 PM / 4 years ago

Athletics-Bolt streaks to 200 win in Bislett Diamond League

Victoria Klesty

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 13 (Reuters) - Olympic champion Usain Bolt produced a dominant performance to win the 200 metres at the Bislett Diamond League in a world leading time of 19.79 seconds on Thursday.

The Jamaican world record holder, who was surprisingly beaten over 100 metres by American Justin Gatlin in Rome last week, streaked away from the field on the home straight to win comfortably on a chilly evening in his first competitive race of the season over the distance.

Bolt, whose early season was dogged by a hamstring injury, had said earlier in the week he was in the shape to go below 20 seconds at Bislett.

His main rival in a field lacking any other Jamaican or American athletes, European champion Churandy Martina of the Netherlands, was disqualified from the event for a false start. (Editing by Alison Wildey)

