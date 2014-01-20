Athletics-Bolt set to light up Paris Diamond League again

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - World and Olympic champion Usain Bolt will be the main attraction during July’s Paris Diamond League meeting, organisers said on Monday.

Bolt won the 200 metres last year at Stade de France, one month before increasing his world titles haul to eight at the Moscow championships where he clinched the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m gold medals.

The Jamaican, who said he wanted to beat his own world records in a year without a major global event, will run the 100 metres in Paris this year.

“Having Bolt at the meeting is the Holy Grail,” director Laurent Boquillet said in a statement.

Bolt, the owner of six Olympic golds, competed at the Paris meet on four previous occasions - in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Pritha Sarkar)