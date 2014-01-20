FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics-Bolt set to light up Paris Diamond League again
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
January 20, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 4 years ago

Athletics-Bolt set to light up Paris Diamond League again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - World and Olympic champion Usain Bolt will be the main attraction during July’s Paris Diamond League meeting, organisers said on Monday.

Bolt won the 200 metres last year at Stade de France, one month before increasing his world titles haul to eight at the Moscow championships where he clinched the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m gold medals.

The Jamaican, who said he wanted to beat his own world records in a year without a major global event, will run the 100 metres in Paris this year.

“Having Bolt at the meeting is the Holy Grail,” director Laurent Boquillet said in a statement.

Bolt, the owner of six Olympic golds, competed at the Paris meet on four previous occasions - in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.