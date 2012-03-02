FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Powell to go head-to-head with Bolt in Oslo
March 2, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 6 years ago

Athletics-Powell to go head-to-head with Bolt in Oslo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Former world record holder Asafa Powell will face current incumbent Usain Bolt over 100 metres at the Bislett Games in Oslo on June 7, organisers announced on Friday.

The two Jamaicans are also due to meet the week before at the Diamond League meeting in Rome as they build up to the London Olympics in July.

Powell’s best time last year of 9.78 seconds was only bettered by triple Olympic champion Bolt’s 9.76.

The first Diamond League meeting takes place in Doha on May 11. Oslo is the fifth of 14 fixtures in the series. (Editing By Alison Wildey)

