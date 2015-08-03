Athletics-IAAF chief denies suggestion of negligence in doping tests

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The head of world athletics said on Monday that any suggestion his organisation had been negligent in drug testing of athletes was “laughable”.

“There are allegations made, no evidence,” IAAF president Lamine Diack told Reuters in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. “We want to look into them seriously because to say that in athletics between 2001 and 2012 we did not do a serious job with tests is laughable.”

Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper and Germany’s ARD/WDR broadcaster reported on Sunday they had obtained secret data from the IAAF, supplied by a whistleblower, that claim endurance runners suspected of doping had been winning a third of the medals at Olympic Games and world championships.

The allegations have not been verified by Reuters. (Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)