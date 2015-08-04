FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-IAAF rejects accusations of doping in athletics
#Olympics News
August 4, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Athletics-IAAF rejects accusations of doping in athletics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The world governing body for athletics (IAAF) released a formal statement on Tuesday, strongly denying media reports of widespread doping in the sport.

The IAAF described the reports from Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper and Germany’s ARD/WDR broadcaster as “sensationalist and confusing”, saying there was no evidence any athlete had failed a drugs test.

The IAAF also condemned the publication of private and confidential data that was obtained without their consent but conceded the sport still had some work to do in some countries. (Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

