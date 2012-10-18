FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics-Doping cases adjourned for two Jamaican athletes
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
October 18, 2012 / 12:41 AM / 5 years ago

Athletics-Doping cases adjourned for two Jamaican athletes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Two Jamaican athletes, Dominique Blake and Ricardo Cunningham, have had their disciplinary hearings into doping charges adjourned on Wednesday.

Blake, a 400 metre relay runner who went to the London Olympics as an alternate but did not compete, tested positive for the stimulant methylhexanamine at Jamaica’s senior trials in June.

Her case was adjourned until Dec. 3 after her attorney was given the wrong court documents. Blake’s lawyer said she intends to challenge the doping charges.

Cunningham, who tested positive for pseudo-ephedrine but is arguing ‘no fault or negligence,’ had his case adjourned until Nov. 1 so that a doctor could appear in person to testify on his behalf.

Cunningham won the 800m national title at the Jamaican trials but was not selected for the Olympics because he missed the qualifying standard. (Reporting by Kayon Raynor; Editing by Julian Linden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.