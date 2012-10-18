Athletics-Doping cases adjourned for two Jamaican athletes

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Two Jamaican athletes, Dominique Blake and Ricardo Cunningham, have had their disciplinary hearings into doping charges adjourned on Wednesday.

Blake, a 400 metre relay runner who went to the London Olympics as an alternate but did not compete, tested positive for the stimulant methylhexanamine at Jamaica’s senior trials in June.

Her case was adjourned until Dec. 3 after her attorney was given the wrong court documents. Blake’s lawyer said she intends to challenge the doping charges.

Cunningham, who tested positive for pseudo-ephedrine but is arguing ‘no fault or negligence,’ had his case adjourned until Nov. 1 so that a doctor could appear in person to testify on his behalf.

Cunningham won the 800m national title at the Jamaican trials but was not selected for the Olympics because he missed the qualifying standard. (Reporting by Kayon Raynor; Editing by Julian Linden)