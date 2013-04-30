FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Russia's Pishchalnikova given 10-year doping ban
April 30, 2013

Athletics-Russia's Pishchalnikova given 10-year doping ban

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Olympic discus silver medallist Darya Pishchalnikova has been given a 10-year doping ban after failing a drugs test for the second time, the Russian athletics federation (VFLA) said on Tuesday.

A sample taken from Pishchalnikova in May last year was re-tested and proved positive for the anabolic steroid oxandrolone, the VFLA said on its website (www.rusathletics.com).

The 27-year-old Russian, who took silver in London last year, served a doping ban of two years nine months from July 2008 to April 2011. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon)

