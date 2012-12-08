CORRECTED-Athletics-Pishchalnikova suspended after failing drugs test

(Corrects year of Osaka world championships in para 5)

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Olympic discus silver medallist Darya Pishchalnikova has been suspended by the sport’s world governing body (IAAF) after failing a drugs test, the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) said on Saturday.

“On the basis of the test result from the (World Anti-Doping Agency) WADA-accredited laboratory in Lausanne, the IAAF has temporarily suspended Pishchalnikova from October 31,” the agency said on its website (www.rusada.ru).

The Russian, who denies any wrongdoing, could face a life ban from the sport because it is her second offence. She served a doping ban of two years nine months from July 2008 to April 2011.

The 27-year-old was among seven leading female Russian athletes found guilty of manipulating drug samples before the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

She also won silver at the 2007 world championships in Osaka, Japan, but was stripped of the medal after the IAAF annulled all her results from May that year.

It was the latest in a series of doping offences by the Russian athletes in the past week.

Two days ago RUSADA suspended hammer thrower Kirill Ikonnikov, who finished fifth at this year’s London Olympics, for failing a drugs test.

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee stripped shot putter Svetlana Krivelyova of her bronze medal from the 2004 Athens Games.

Krivelyova, 43, who has long retired from the sport, tested positive for anabolic steroids after her samples from eight years ago were re-tested. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, Editing by Tom Pilcher)