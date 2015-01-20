REFILE-Athletics-Three Russian Olympic walking champions get doping bans

(Makes clear in para six that the ban is from Oct. 15, 2012)

By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russian Olympic walking champions Valery Borchin, Sergei Kirdyapkin and Olga Kaniskina are among five athletes banned for doping, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said on Tuesday.

Russia’s 2011 world champion Sergei Bakulin and silver medallist Vladimir Kanaykin have also been banned for failing doping tests, RUSADA added on its website (www.rusada.ru).

“The Russian Anti-Doping Agency RUSADA after meeting with its Disciplinary Committee has decided to ban five sportsmen for taking banned substances,” it said in a statement.

“The breaking of anti-doping rules was due to abnormal blood levels in their biological passports, which belong to the International Association of Athletics Federations.”

Borchin has been suspended for eight years from Oct. 15 2012, ruling him out of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Kaniskina and Kirdyapkin have been suspended for three years and two months from Oct. 15 2012, while Bakulin has also been banned for three years and two months but from Dec. 24 2012.

Kanaykin has received a life ban from Dec. 17 2012.