First Russian sprinter tests positive for meldonium - TASS
#Olympics News
March 20, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

First Russian sprinter tests positive for meldonium - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russian sprinter Nadezhda Kotlyarova has tested positive for meldonium, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since Jan. 1 this year, TASS news agency reported on Sunday.

Kotlyarova is the first Russian track-and-field athlete to test positive for meldonium since the ban.

Russia’s athletics federation is racing against time to meet anti-doping standards dicated by the sports world governing body and have a cheating ban repealed in time for the Rio Olympics in August. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
