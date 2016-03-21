FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says four track-and-field athletes test positive for meldonium
March 21, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Russia says four track-and-field athletes test positive for meldonium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s athletics chief said on Monday four Russian track-and-field athletes have tested positive for meldonium since the substance was banned by anti-doping authorities on Jan. 1, Interfax news agency reported.

“We have information that four people gave positive tests for meldonium. We will deal with this today,” Interfax quoted Dmitry Shlyakhtin, head of the Russian Athletics Federation, as saying.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

