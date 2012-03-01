FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Athletics-U.S. sprinter Rodgers banned for doping
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
March 1, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Athletics-U.S. sprinter Rodgers banned for doping

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Suspension retroactive to last July

* Says ban has been a “humbling” experience (Adds Rodgers quotes)

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. sprinter Mike Rodgers has accepted a nine-month ban for a failed drug test but will still be able to compete in the London Olympics if he qualifies, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Thursday.

The former American 100 metres champion, who tested positive at an event in Italy last July, will be banned through April 19, making him eligible for the U.S. Olympic trials in June if he meets testing requirements.

USADA said Rodgers, the second fastest American and seventh fastest globally last year at 100 metres, gave “inaccurate and misleading testimony” at his hearing but eventually agreed to his ban before the arbitration panel could act upon it.

Rodgers said he has since learned that the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine, found in many energy drinks and nutritional supplements, is acceptable in out-of-competition training but banned from in-competition.

“Needless to say, this has been both a humbling and enlightening experience,” Rodgers said in a statement. “I made a huge mistake and take full responsibility for my actions.”

Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.