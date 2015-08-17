FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics-Diack confident of sport's future under new IAAF chief
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 17, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Athletics-Diack confident of sport's future under new IAAF chief

Gene Cherry

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Outgoing IAAF president Lamine Diack is confident about the future of athletics as the sport prepares to elect his replacement on Wednesday.

Former Olympic champions Sergey Bubka and Sebastian Coe are in a head-to-head race to succeed the 82-year-old Diack who has run the governing body for 16 years.

“I am all the more confident of what we have in store,” the Senegalese told the opening day of the 99th IAAF Council meeting.

“I have laid the foundations for the future of the IAAF with our two great champions ... whoever the IAAF athletics family elects he will be a bona fide son of our sport.”

The organisation has been under siege this month following accusations it has not done enough to combat doping in sport.

The allegations, which the IAAF deny, have come ahead of the world outdoor championships which begin on Saturday at the 2008 Olympic Stadium in Beijing.

Diack also announced he would not be the only official leaving the organisation, saying in a statement that general secretary Essar Gabriel, who signed a four-year contract when he joined the IAAF in 2011, had decided not to renew his deal.

The council has also approved the dates for the 2018 world indoor championships, saying the event would be held in Birmingham, England on March 2-4, and added that a change in the walking race venue for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro had been made. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.