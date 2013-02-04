FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Olympic champion Ennis to miss indoor season
February 4, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

Athletics-Olympic champion Ennis to miss indoor season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis will skip this year’s indoor athletics season in order to concentrate on her preparation for August’s world championships in Moscow.

“I went back into tough winter training with an open mind on whether or not I would want to compete indoors this year - training has been going well but I feel that my focus really has to be attempting to win another world title in Russia this summer and not the short-term indoor season,” Ennis said in a statement on Monday.

Ennis, 27, won the world title in Berlin in 2009 but finished second to Russian Tatyana Chernova in Daegu two years later.

Her first heptathlon is expected to be in Tallinn, Estonia, at the end of June. (Writing By Alison Wildey; Editing by Clare Fallon)

