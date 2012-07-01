Athletics-Second gold for Martin as athletes relay Games message

HELSINKI, July 1 (Reuters) - Sprinter Churandy Martin notched his second gold of the European championships as the Dutch pulled off a surprise victory in the men’s 4x100 metres relay, beating favourites France while Britain were disqualified on Sunday.

There was some consolation for the French however, with Renaud Lavillenie clearing 5.97 metres to win the pole vault and leap to top the world rankings ahead of the London Olympics, which start later this month.

Martin, winner of the 200 title on Saturday, was on the second leg for the Dutch, who finished in a time of 38.34 seconds, 0.1 ahead of Germany with a French team that included 100 champion Christophe Lemaitre having to settle for third on the final day of the championships in Helsinki.

“We are not totally satisfied with the bronze, because we had been fighting hard for the victory,” Lemaitre said.

Britain, who had expected to be medal contenders, failed to complete the race after fluffing the first handover from Christian Malcolm to Dwain Chambers.

It completed a miserable weekend for the country’s 100 relay squads after their women were disqualified from Saturday’s semis for running out of the lane and will consequently miss out on a place in the event at the London Games.

Germany went one better in the women’s 4x100, winning in a time of 42.51 as favourites Ukraine, fastest in the semi-finals, dropped the baton. Netherlands took the silver and Poland the bronze.

Asli Cakir and Gamze Bulut made it a one-two for Turkey in the women’s 1,500 metres.

Cakir, the world indoor bronze medallist, started to move through the field with two laps to go and shrieked with delight as she won in a time of 4:05.31.

“To be second after my great idol Asli is like a gold medal for me,” said silver-medallist Bulut.

“When I saw that she overtook me, I shouted to her: ‘go’.”

In the men’s event, Henrik Ingebrigtsen gave Norway their first European 1,500 medal, winning gold in a time of 3:46.20 but there was disappointment for the crowd at the Olympic stadium when Finland’s Niclas Sandells fell with 500 to go.

Germany’s Sebastian Bayer secured gold in the long jump with a season’s best of 8.34 metres. (Writing by Philip O‘Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Alison Wildey)