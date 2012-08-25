Athletics-Farah's wife gives birth to twin girls

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mo Farah’s wife Tania has given birth to twin girls, Britain’s double Olympic champion said on Saturday.

“Great news about the birth of my little baby girls! Twins...! Thanks to my wife..!!,” he said on his Twitter account.

Somalia-born Farah won the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at the London Olympics earlier this month.

A heavily-pregnant Tania was in the Olympic Stadium alongside daughter Rihanna to see her husband’s victories.

Farah will run over two miles at Sunday’s Diamond League meeting in Birmingham. (Writing by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)