Athletics-New world relay competition to start in 2014

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A new world relay competition that will be used to qualify teams for the world championships and Olympics will start in 2014, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said in a statement on Friday.

The first editions of the two-day event, which will include the traditional 4x100 metres and 4x400m relays as well as 4x200m, 4x800m and 4x1500m races, will take place in Nassau, Bahamas in May 2014 and 2015.

The “IAAF World Relays” will carry approximately $1.4 million in prize money. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by ED Osmond)