FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia accepts athletics ban
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
November 26, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Russia accepts athletics ban

Mitch Phillips

2 Min Read

A woman walks past the IAAF (The International Association of Athletics Federations) headquarters in Monaco November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MONACO (Reuters) - The Russian athletics federation has accepted its ban from the sport in the wake of widespread doping revelations, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Thursday.

The IAAF Council is meeting in Monaco on Thursday, with the crisis surrounding doping and connected corruption the number one item on the agenda.

“IAAF Council was today informed that written confirmation had been received yesterday from ARAF (All Russia Athletics Federation) accepting their full suspension without requesting a hearing as was their constitutional right,” the IAAF said in a statement.

“ARAF confirmed they understood that Council would only accept their reinstatement as an IAAF member following the recommendation of the IAAF inspection team who will decide if the verification criteria have been fulfilled. ARAF confirmed they will cooperate fully and actively with the team.”

Russia was banned on the recommendation of an independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after it discovered systematic state-sponsored doping and cover-ups in the country.

One of the issues the Council is discussing on Thursday is the establishment of a “road map” for the Russian federation and its anti-doping authorities to follow with a view to re-instatement in time to take part in next year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.