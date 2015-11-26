Russia accepts athletics ban

MONACO (Reuters) - The Russian athletics federation has accepted its ban from the sport in the wake of widespread doping revelations, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Thursday.

The IAAF Council is meeting in Monaco on Thursday, with the crisis surrounding doping and connected corruption the number one item on the agenda.

“IAAF Council was today informed that written confirmation had been received yesterday from ARAF (All Russia Athletics Federation) accepting their full suspension without requesting a hearing as was their constitutional right,” the IAAF said in a statement.

“ARAF confirmed they understood that Council would only accept their reinstatement as an IAAF member following the recommendation of the IAAF inspection team who will decide if the verification criteria have been fulfilled. ARAF confirmed they will cooperate fully and actively with the team.”

Russia was banned on the recommendation of an independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after it discovered systematic state-sponsored doping and cover-ups in the country.

One of the issues the Council is discussing on Thursday is the establishment of a “road map” for the Russian federation and its anti-doping authorities to follow with a view to re-instatement in time to take part in next year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.