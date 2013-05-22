FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics-Kenyan runner Mary Keitany expecting second child
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
May 22, 2013 / 7:37 PM / 4 years ago

Athletics-Kenyan runner Mary Keitany expecting second child

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 22 (Reuters) - Twice London marathon champion Mary Keitany will not compete this year because she is expecting her second child, a close friend of the Kenyan runner said on Wednesday.

Keitany, 31, won the London Marathon in 2011 and 2012 but did not defend the title last month. In her absence compatriot Prisca Jeptoo finished first.

“Mary will be away from athletics this year due to pregnancy. That’s why she missed London,” the friend told Reuters.

Keitany, a mother of a five-year-old child, will be the second top Kenyan female athlete to miss this August’s Moscow world championships due to pregnancy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Keitany’s compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot, a double world champion who also won silver (5,000) and bronze (10,000) during last year’s London Olympics, announced she was expecting her first child and would not compete in Moscow.

Both Keitany and Cheruiyot train in Kenya’s Rift Valley Province, which is home to some of the world’s best middle and distance runners.

Keitany, who won the 2012/1013 World Marathon Majors, a circuit of the globe’s most lucrative and prestigious marathons was a hot favourite for last year’s London Olympics marathon gold medal but finished only fourth. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by John Mehaffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.